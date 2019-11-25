Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed; 70 Bodies Found in Mass Grave

At least 11 people were killed, and 40 were wounded in recent violence. Also, 70 bodies were found in a mass grave:

Protest news:

Near al-Gharaf oil field in Dhi Qar province, 28 security personnel were injured.

In Baghdad, 11 security personnel were wounded when a grenade was lobbed at them.

Non-protest-related violence:

In Uhlila, the bodies of two civilians were discovered.

Six militants were killed during security operations in Kerha.

Five militants were killed and another was wounded during security operations in Hawija.

A mass grave containing about 70 bodies was unearthed in Muthanna province. Although the grave is in southern Iraq, the victims were Kurdish women and children, likely killed in the 1980s. Many Kurds were relocated to the south during the Anfal campaign.