Iraq Daily Roundup: 16 Killed; Protest Clashes Continue

At least 16 people were killed, and 73 more were wounded:

Protest news:

At least five protesters were killed, two by live fire, on Friday during clashes in central Baghdad. Another 70 people were reported injured.

Demonstrators also gathered in Basra, Dhi Qar, Karbala, and Qadisiya.

Through a spokesman, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani again called on the government to reform the electoral laws in a bid to stop the violence.

Non-protest-related violence:

In Haftanin and Hakurk, Turkish warplanes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas killed five of them during airstrikes.

A roadside bomb in Hammam al-Alil wounded two people.

A bomb wounded one person in Taza.

Six militants were killed in Badush.