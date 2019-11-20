Iraq Daily Roundup: 19 Killed; Turkish Strikes Hit Non-PKK Targets

At least 19 people were killed, and 29 more were wounded:

Non-protest-related violence:

Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Worker’s Party (P.K.K.) sites in Sinune left five dead and one wounded. It is unclear if they were guerrillas or civilians or if they belonged to a Yazidi military force also reportedly struck. Other strikes left 10 more dead.

In Abi Gharq, gunmen assassinated a former provincial councilmember, Amir Al-Murshidi.

An ISIS attack in Rashad left three federal policemen dead and another wounded.

Protest news:

In Baghdad, early morning violence at the Ahrar Bridge left 27 wounded.