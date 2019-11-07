Iraq Daily Roundup: 16 Killed; Security Forces Use Live Rounds Against Protests

At least 16 people were killed, and 70 were injured:

In Baghdad, despite reassurances that security forces would not use live rounds against protesters, security forces shot dead six protesters at Shuhada Bridge; at least 35 were wounded.

Four people were shot dead by security forces at a sit-in in Basra. Security personnel are also accused of setting fire to tents. Tear gas affected at least 35 demonstrators.

In Amara, an activist was shot. Amjad Al-Dahamat was killed as he left a protest site.

Protesters were dislodged from the Umm Qasr port, but relatives of a demonstrator who was killed in early demonstrations later returned.

Fuel shortages are being reported in the southern provinces after deliveries were blocked at a Nasariya refinery.

Overall, at least 300 have been killed, and 12,000 have been wounded since October 1 across the country.

Non-protest-related violence:

Two guerrillas were killed in Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites in Zab.

Airstrikes killed two militants in the Hamrin basin.

In Metabijh, an airstrike killed a militant leader.