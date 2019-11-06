Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed; Mass Arrests of Activists

A number of activists have been detained by authorities in several cities and provinces including Baghdad, Basra, Dhi Qar, Karbala, and Maysan. Security forces reportedly undertook the mass arrests without having proper warrants. There are also fears that militias are intimidating the demonstrators. A vigil was held in Tahrir Square for missing activist, Siba al-Mahdawi, who was kidnapped four days ago.

At least 11 people were killed, and 59 were injured:

In Baghdad, a medic was killed while attending to protesters near the al-Ahrar Bridge; 42 people were injured, including those suffering from tear gas. Security forces firing live rounds killed three people and wounded 17 more near Tahrir Square. Demonstrators moved on to a fourth bridge after three other bridges were closed over demonstrations, and a fifth bridge into the Green Zone was also shut down.

Four people were killed in Karbala.

Demonstrators blocked entry to oil refineries in Diyala province and Nasariya.

Overall at least 273 have been killed since October 1 across the country.

Non-protest-related violence:

Three militants were killed during operations in Diyala province.