Iraq Daily Roundup: 19 Killed; Military Base at Port Occupied by Protesters

At least 19 people were killed, and 31 were injured:

In Baghdad, security forces killed five people at a funeral.

Three people were killed and as many as eight were wounded during a protest at the Umm Qasr port facilities near Basra. Demonstrators stormed a military base.

Continued violence in Shatra left two dead and 23 wounded overnight. Protesters also burned down the home of MP Zainab Khazraji.

In Nasariya, two protestors were shot dead.

Turkish airstrikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets left five dead in Avasin and two dead in Haftanin.

Overall at least 270 have been killed since October 1 across the country.