Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed; Hundreds Exposed to Tear Gas

At least three people were killed, and 211 were injured during the protests or suffered exposure to tear gas:

In Baghdad, one demonstrator was killed and 91 more were wounded. One demonstrator died overnight. Curfew is reduced to four hours, starting at 2:00 a.m. every night.

In Basra, security forces used live rounds and tear gas to try to dislodge protesters near the Umm Qasr port. About 120 people were wounded or suffered from the effects of tear gas. Operations at the port stalled on Wednesday when demonstrators blocked roads. Much of Iraq’s food supply and other goods come in through the port. Oil exports are unaffected because they are loaded at offshore platforms.

One demonstrator was killed by the guards of a local politician in Nasariya.