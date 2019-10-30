Iraq Daily Roundup: US Soldier Among 3 Killed; Hundreds Wounded in Protests

A U.S. soldier died on October 27 in a non-combat incident at Camp Taji. Coincidentally, Camp Taji was the target of a rocket attack a day later.

At least three were killed, and 228 more were wounded in protest-related violence.

So far, 250 deaths have been reported throughout October. Over 8,000 demonstrators have been wounded.

In political news:

In Najaf, Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr joined protesters on Tuesday — just as longtime rival Hadi al-Amiri confirmed the pair would join forces to oust Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi. Amiri who is the leader of the Badr Organization also heads the Fatah bloc in parliament. Sadr has control over the Sairoon bloc. However, some protesters see this alliance as an insincere attempt to cling to power regardless of what occurs.

In the cities:

In Baghdad, two people were killed an 175 were wounded when security forces lobbed tear gas canisters at protesters trying to enter the Green Zone from al-Jumhouriyah Bridge. Two rockets fired into the Green Zone killed at least one soldier manning a checkpoint; two more were wounded.

At least 51 people were wounded in Nasariya.