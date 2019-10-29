Iraq Daily Roundup: 52 Killed or Found Dead; Masked Men Attack Security Personnel

At least 23 were killed, and 865 more were wounded in protest-related violence. Two farmers were killed in other violence. Also, the bodies of 27 ISIS members were discovered in a mass grave near Mosul. Another mass grave found near Najaf has not been thoroughly investigated yet.

So far, 250 deaths have been reported throughout October. Over 8,000 demonstrators have been wounded.

In political news:

Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr whose followers in Sairoon make up the largest political bloc in parliament asked Hadi al-Amiri, leader of the Badr Organization and head of Fatah, the second-largest bloc, to assist him in introducing a “vote of no confidence” against Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.

In the cities:

Witnesses say that masked men in black plainclothes attacked a protest encampment in the holy city of Karbala overnight. About 20 people were killed, one of them a security member. Security forces also made up made up 143 of the 865 people reported wounded. The police chief denied these reports.

In Nasariya, three people died of injuries that occurred in earlier protests.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators packed Tahrir Square in Baghdad.

Other violence:

A bomb killed two farmers in Islah.

A mass grave in Hadhar contained 27 bodies belonging to ISIS members.

In Najaf province, a mass grave believed to date to the 1990s was discovered.