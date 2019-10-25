Iraq Daily Roundup: 45 Killed; Protests Resume, Turn Deadly

At least 45 people were killed, and 2,315 more were wounded:

At least 42 people were killed in renewed protest violence across Iraq. Another 2,312 were wounded.

As one teenaged demonstrator said, “All we want are four things: jobs, water, electricity, and safety.” Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani asked for the demonstrations to remain peaceful; however, protesters targeted over a dozen militia and political party offices during the mayhem. Curfews were imposed in at least seven provinces.

Earlier protests were briefly halted after promises were made by the Iraqi government to improve conditions for the demonstrators. The break also allowed demonstrators to observe Arba’een, one of the most important religious holidays on the calendar. At least 179 people were killed during those earlier protests and riots. Almost 6,000 were wounded.

Some of the protest-related violence:

In Baghdad, eight people were killed, and 1500 were wounded. Thousands gathered near the Green Zone. The Interior Ministry said that no live bullets were used in Tahrir Square, a focal point for the demonstrators.

Eleven people were killed while attempting to set fire to a Badr Organization headquarters in Diwaniya. Although the manner of their deaths was not reported, the Badr Organization is heavily armed.

Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq militiamen killed five people in Nasariya. At least 40 were wounded. Around 3,000 protesters stormed and eventually set fire to a provincial government building.

Five people were killed and 18 were wounded while trying to storm the Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq headquarters in Amara.

In Basra, 4,000 protesters gathered together. At least three were killed and 301 were wounded.

Deaths were also reported in Basra and Muthanna provinces.

The Dawa party headquarters was burned down in Wasit province.

The Independent High Electoral Commission office was burned down in Muthanna.

Tear gas and stun grenades were used on demonstrators in the holy city of Karbala.

In Kut, a lawmaker’s office was set ablaze.

In Hilla, an office for the State of Law political coalition was burned down.

In other violence:

ISIS militants killed two policemen and wounded three more in Taza.

A civilian was gunned down in Abu Saida.