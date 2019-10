At least six people were killed, and four more were wounded:

Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) killed two militants in Hakurk.

A bombing in Shareban left one soldier dead and two with injuries.

A sniper killed one solider and wounded another in Buhriz.

A tribal member was killed in an explosion in Shura.

On the outskirts of Khanaqin, a sniper wounded a militiaman.

Security forces killed a militant in Thalab Valley.