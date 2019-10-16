Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed, Including Kurdish Journalists

At least seven people were killed, and seven more were wounded:

Near Sulaimaniya, three people were shot dead. The dead included a presenter for NRT television, Amanj Baban. His wife Lana Muhammed, a former Kurdsat anchor, and their young son were also killed. The motives are unknown, but the murders may be related to Baban’s work as a journalist.

Two people were killed when a bomb exploded on Azmar Mountain. Four people were injured.

ISIS attacked a security checkpoint near Khanaqin, killing one militiaman and wounding two more.

In Mosul, an I.E.D. killed a civilian.

A sniper wounded a soldier in Balad Ruz.