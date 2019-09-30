Iraq Monthly Roundup: 264 Killed or Found Dead in September

At least 264 people were killed or found dead across Iraq during September. Another 111 were wounded. The number of fatalities remained steady, but reports of injuries dropped. During August, at least 261 people were killed or found dead, and 192 were wounded.

During September, violence involving the Islamic State left 215 killed, and 106 wounded. At least 39 civilians, 31 security personnel, and 94 militants were killed. Also, 71 civilians and 34 security personnel were wounded. And, 49 bodies were unearthed from graves. Separately, one U.S. contractor was killed while defusing a bomb, and a U.S servicemember was wounded in a mortar attack. One Fijian soldier was killed.

Turkish operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) continued in northern Iraq. At least 45 P.K.K. guerrillas were killed. (Turkey prefers to use the term “neutralized,” which can also mean captured or wounded, but the most likely case in northern Iraq is death by airstrike.) Two Turkish soldiers were also killed in Iraq during September. Also, local authorities reported that two civilians were killed, and five more were wounded in Turkish strikes meant for the guerrillas.

At least Eight people were killed, and two more were wounded in recent violence.

Seven P.K.K. members were killed when Turkish jets targeted Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites in Zab.

In Jurf al-Nasr, two militiamen were wounded in a bombing.