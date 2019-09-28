Iraq Daily Roundup: 12 Killed; Attack on Guards in Diyala Province

At least 12 people were killed, and four more were wounded:

Clashes at a security post near Khanaqin left three dead. When the clashes broke out, family members of the security personnel arrived to assist. Two of the dead men were security personnel on leave. One report suggests that it was Iraq security forces who killed the men.

In Baghdad, gunmen killed the son of a former lawmaker at his home.

In Jalawla, a bomb wounded two farmers.

An I.E.D. wounded two civilians in Hammam al-Alil.

Eight militants were killed in an airstrike near Tikrit.