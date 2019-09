At least three people were killed, and three people were wounded:

A federal policeman was killed, and an officer was wounded, when a bomb blew up in Abbasi.

Gunmen killed a civilian outside a courthouse in Abu Saida.

In Baquba, a female body bearing gunshot wounds was dumped roadside.

A bombing Tuz Khormato wounded a farmer.

A sniper wounded a militiaman at a checkpoint in Jurf al-Sakr.