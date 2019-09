Iraq Daily Roundup: Five Killed; Attacks Against Troops in Diyala Province

At least five people were killed, and four people were wounded in the latest violence:

A bombing near Nahda, in Diyala province, left two soldiers with injuries. A later bombing killed one soldier and wounded two more.

A sniper killed a soldier in Dali Abbas, also in Diyala.

Three ISIS leaders were killed in Metabijh during a shelling campaign near the border between Diyala and Salah ad Din provinces.

Also, Shi’ite militiamen reported shooting down a drone in Kanaan in Diyala province. Earlier, they say they forced a drone to retreat in Salah ad Din province.