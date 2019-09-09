Iraq Daily Roundup: 22 Killed, Another Warehouse Explodes

At least 22 people were killed, and six people were wounded:

In Hammam al-Alil, a bomb planted on an agricultural road killed one farmer and wounded six more.

Operations in Metabijh left 15 militants dead.

Six militants were killed in airstrikes near Makhmour.

Also, there are reports that a drone bombed a storehouse near Hit. However, local authorities blame an electrical fire for the incident. Shells were launched following the attack, indicating that the warehouse contained artillery. Several such storehouses have exploded this and last summer, with some of the explosions being blamed on Israel and the United States. No casualties were, so far, reported.