Iraq Daily Roundup: Mortar Attack on Soccer Game; 31 Killed Across Iraq

At least four people were killed, and 29 more were wounded:

In Daquq, a mortar attack near an occupied soccer field killed six people, and wounded about 19 more. A second attack, this one on a nearby Shi’ite militia post, also took place.

A pair of drones attacked a Shi’ite militia vehicles near Qaim, leaving two dead and one injured. The militia accused Israel of being behind the attacks, and also revised the casualties to one dead and one injured. Other sources reported as many as six killed.

Three Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes with Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq, probably at Sinat-Haftanin. Seven more were wounded. Turkey also reported neutralizing 15 guerrillas, which likely means they are dead.

Two females were found dead outside their home in Kirkuk.

Near Khanaqin, a body bearing gunshot wounds was found by a river.

A civilian was shot dead in Baghdad.

An attack on a Jalawla post left one soldier with injuries.

In Wadi al-Madsis, clashes left two militants dead and another wounded.