At least nine people were killed, and three more were wounded:

Mortars fell on HibHib, killing one security personnel and wounding two more. A civilian was killed in a separate mortar strike.

A Kakai elder was wounded during a home invasion in Ali Sarai.

Two militants were killed in Qaim.

Mortars killed a militant in the Maytah basin.

Turkish forces killed four members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during airstrikes in the Gara region.