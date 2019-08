At least eight people were killed, and six more were wounded:

Clashes left two soldiers dead and three wounded. Four militants were also killed, as well as an Islamic State photographer. The clashes took place near Qara Tapa in Kashkuli Bchuk.

An attack near Mandali left one soldier dead an two wounded.

A sniper wounded a soldier near Jalawla. Militants launched a rocket attack, but no casualties were reported.