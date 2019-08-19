Iraq Daily Roundup: Turkish Strikes Wound Civilians; Eight Killed in Iraq

At least seven people were killed, an two more were wounded:

Turkish airstrikes killed five members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in the Qandil Mountains. In Metina strikes killed two more members. Two civilians were wounded in strikes on Sangasar. Civilians were forced to flee several villages during the bombardments.

In Anbar province, an ISIS leader was killed during an operation.

Also, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Justice, over 100 people have been executed in Iraq since the beginning of the year. The figures were reviewed by the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights. The concern from international rights groups is that Iraqi is conducting unfair terrorism trails and many of the people on death row are actually innocent.