Iraq Daily Roundup: Ammo Depot Casualties Rise; 15 Killed in Iraq

At least 15 people were killed, and 11 more were wounded:

The number of casualties from a fire/explosion at an ammunition depot in Baghdad on Monday was raised by eight wounded to a total of one dead and 37 wounded. The fire was blamed on extreme heat and poor storage conditions. A number of rockets exploded or were launched in the fire.

In Hawija, gunmen killed one militiaman and wounded another.

Two policemen were wounded in a blast near Daquq.

A sniper wounded a militiaman in Jurf al-Nasr (Jurf al-Sakr).

Operations near Rutba and Wadi Horan left 10 militants dead.

Airstrikes killed four militants, including a bomb expert, in Hamrin Basin.