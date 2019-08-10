Iraq Daily Roundup: US Service Member Among Seven Killed in Iraq

At least seven people were killed, and two more were wounded in recent violence:

In Nineveh province, a U.S. service member was killed while participating in an operation alongside Iraqi personnel in an advisory position. Airstrikes in Nineveh killed a number of militants; it is unclear if this operation is directly related to the one involving the U.S. service member.

A sniper wounded two policemen near Jalawla.

Turkish strikes killed six members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Gara and Haftanin.