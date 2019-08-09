Iraq Daily Roundup: Mortar Fire in Diyala province; Seven Killed in Iraq

At least seven people were killed, and six more were wounded in recent violence:

Several villages in the Imam Weis area came under mortar fire. At least one person was killed, and another was wounded.

In Zurbatiya, an old landmine exploded and wounded four people.

Mortar fire injured a civilian in Muqdadiya.

Turkey claimed to have killed two people suspected of a role in the assassination of a Turkish diplomat, Osman Kose, last month in Erbil. An air assault killed the pair of suspects somewhere in Iraqi Kurdistan last week.

Four militants were killed in Nahda Valley .