At least 16 people were killed, and seven were wounded in recent violence:

In Gara, Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites left 14 guerrillas dead.

In Baghdad, a roadside bomb killed one soldier and wounded four more in the Radwaniya district. In Baghdad al-Jadida, a bomb wounded two civilians near a stadium.

A bomb killed a militiaman and wounded another near Khanaqin.