Iraq Daily Roundup: Bomb Attack in Holy City of Karbala; 23 Killed in Iraq

At least 23 people were killed, and 13 were wounded in recent violence:

An I.E.D. in the Taza region killed two brothers and wounded seven others.

At a Karbala checkpoint, a bomb attached to a minibus killed one person and sent three others to the hospital.

One person was killed and three were wounded, when a bomb exploded inside a Baiji amusement park.

One person was shot dead in Madaen.

Islamic State militants executed two of their own in Metabijh.

Turkish authorities reported that 16 guerrillas were killed in airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites, from July 17 to 19, in the Qandil Mountains.

Also, a mass grave believed to contain the remains of Kuwaiti captives was discovered in Muthanna province.