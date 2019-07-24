Iraq Daily Roundup: Police Mistake Civilians for ISIS; 19 Killed in Iraq

At least 19 people were killed in recent violence, and five more were wounded:

ISIS attacked Zandi Mala Yousif near Daquq, wounding four people in a midnight mortar barrage. Shortly afterwards, police shot at a vehicle, mistaking the passengers for militants. Six civilians were killed, and another one was wounded.

Two civilians were killed during an attack near Sinjar.

In Azurij, militants killed a tribal elder and his nephew. Several others were wounded. The elder was Sheikh Ali Khazaal al-Saleh of Albu Badran tribe.

A sniper killed a soldier in Canaan.

Militants attacked the Sinjar area village of Khana Shahwani where they clashed with Peshmerga and Yazidi forces at a cement factory. Eight militants were killed.