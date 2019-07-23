Iraq Daily Roundup: Mass Graves Containing Hundreds Being Excavated; One Killed in Iraq Today

At least one person was killed in recent violence:

Three mass graves believed to contain the victims of Saddam Hussein’s Anfal campaign are being excavated near Samawa. Authorities estimate about 400 people are buried in them. The campaign, which took place in the late 1980s, left at least 50,000 Kurdish civilians dead, but some estimates put the toll closer to 200,000. According to a witness who survived the slaughter, he and his extended family were moved south before the slaughter.

A militant was killed in Imam Weis when the bomb he was handling blew up.