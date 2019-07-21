Iraq Daily Roundup: Widespread Operations Against ISIS; 14 Killed in Iraq

At least 14 people were killed, and five were wounded:

A bomb in Islah killed a man and wounded his two children. A third person was wounded. The bombing followed a mortar attack that left no casualties.

In Dour, a roadside bomb wounded a farmer and his son.

Security forces killed seven ISIS militants near the Syrian border in Nineveh province.

Three militants were killed in strikes near Baaj.

Near Kirkuk, in Wadi al-Karha, three militants were killed in strikes.

Also, Iranian border guards are accused of entering four kilometers into Iraq and stealing 440 sheep from shepherds residing near Haji Omaran. When the shepherds went looking for the missing sheep they were briefly arrested, but the sheep were not returned.

Amara police reportedly arrested and beat unemployed engineers protesting outside the Maysan Oil Company.