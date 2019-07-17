Iraq Daily Roundup: Turkish Diplomat Among 20 Killed or Found Dead in Iraq

At least 20 people were killed or found dead:

In Erbil, three gunmen attacked a restaurant where they killed three people. The dead included the Turkish vice consul. Two Iraqis were also killed. One was an employee of the consulate. The other was reportedly in Erbil to renew his passport. So far, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) has denied involvement. Turkish military forces have been conducting an extensive operation against the P.K.K. in recent weeks, so they are primary suspects. Turkish air strikes on Metina killed seven members of the P.K.K. on Wednesday.

Eight bodies were pulled from the rubble in Mosul. They were likely killed during the liberation of Mosul in 2016 and 2017.

An airstrike killed two militants near Baaj.