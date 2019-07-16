Iraq Daily Roundup: Turkish Soldier Among 12 Killed in Iraq

At least 12 people were killed:

In Baghdad, three people who were injured by a blast at a funeral tent in the Ma’alef district on Monday have died, bringing the total to five killed.

Militants killed two civilians in Rashad.

A Turkish soldier was killed in a roadside blast in northern Iraq, while engaging in operations against The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.).

Two civilians were kidnapped in Riyadh.

In the Hamrin region, air strikes killed four militants.

Two militants were killed in a strike on a tunnel in Sukhairat.