At least 16 people were killed, and four were wounded:

In Baghdad, a pair of bombs killed two people and wounded 24 others at a funeral tent in the Ma’alef district. The first blast was followed by a suicide bomber. A separate bomb in the Sheikh Omar neighborhood wounded two people. At least one person was killed in a blast in northern Baghdad.

Turkish airstrikes killed four members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq.

Security operations in Baiji left eight militants dead.