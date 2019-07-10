Iraq Daily Roundup: Turkish and Iranian Strikes on Kurdistan; 21 Killed Across Iraq

At least 21 people were killed, and two were wounded:

Iranian artillery fire killed two siblings and wounded a third near Sidikan. Orchard fires were also reported in the area. The siblings were civilians, and one of the fatalities was a teenage girl. The Iranians were presumably targeting Kurdish opposition groups hiding across the border from them in Iraqi Kurdistan. The strikes may have been a response to earlier attacks in Iran that left several members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps dead.

Turkish jets also bombarded Kurdistan. The strikes killed 15 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.). In May, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the P.K.K. guerrillas hiding in Iraqi Kurdistan. Iraq has demanded that Turkey cease.

A bomb killed two people and wounded another in Kirkuk. Two militants were killed when the bomb they were planting exploded prematurely.





