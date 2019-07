At least eight people were killed, and four were wounded:

A bomb near a water facility in Shirqat killed a civilian. The blast attracted a crowd, leaving two more dead and three wounded. One of the wounded was a retired colonel.

In Jurf al-Nasr (Jurf al-Sakhar), a bomb wounded a militiaman.

Four militants were killed during operations in Jazira. A wali was also killed.

Also, an unknown number of militants were killed in Nineveh province during Will of Victory operations.