At least seven people were killed, and four were wounded:

Three militants were killed when helicopters bombed their vehicle in Nineveh province as part of Operation Will of Victory,

When first responders arrived at a bombing location near Khanaqin, gunmen shot at them. Two civilians and two soldiers were wounded.

Turkish airstrikes killed four members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during airstrikes in Metina and Zab.