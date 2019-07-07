Iraq Daily Roundup: New Anti-ISIS Operation; 14 Killed Across Iraq

At least 14 people were killed, and 10 were wounded:

Four policemen were killed, and another was wounded, when a sticky bomb exploded as their vehicle was traveling along a highway in Babil governorate.

At a checkpoint in Amiriyat al-Fallujah, gunmen killed two policemen and wounded another.

Militants killed a civilian in Mukhisa.

Three militiamen were wounded when militants attacked their post near Saidiya.

In Baaj, a bomb wounded two militiamen. Security forces killed two militants.

A bomb wounded two farmers in Jalawla.

Three bombs in Safwan targeted a convoy and injured one Egyptian worker.

Three militants were killed in an airstrike on their tunnel in the Wadi Zaytoun area.

Two militants were also killed in Baghdad.

In Zab, Turkish forces killed two members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during airstrikes.

Also, Iraq forces began a large-scale operation along the Syrian border dubbed the Will of Victory. Operations against the Islamic State will take place in Anbar, Nineveh, and Salah ad Din provinces.