At least five people were killed, and two more were wounded:

Turkish jets targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in Avasin-Basyan left two dead. Despite Baghdad’s objection, Turkey insists it will continue operations in northern Iraq.

A policeman was killed near a security checkpoint in Baquba.

A bomb wounded two soldiers in Balad Ruz.

In Baaj, two militants were killed.