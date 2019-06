Several protesters were wounded during a clash with security forces in Basra.

At least nine people were killed, and more than six were wounded in recent violence:

A mortar attack on Umm Qasir left two people dead and a child with injuries.

Three militiamen were wounded during an attack in Khanaqin.

In Baghdad, a grenade wounded two people.

Five militants were killed near the Syrian border at Traifawi.

At Ain al-Jahsh, two militants were killed in a tunnel.