Iraq Daily Roundup: Shammar Elder Assassinated; 11 Killed Across Iraq

At least 11 people were killed or found dead, and six people were wounded in recent violence:
In Mosul, a girl was killed and at least two other children were wounded when an old bomb exploded. The son of a village mukhtar was shot dead.
A Shammar tribal elder was assassinated in Baaj.
An operation in Yusuf Hillan village left one soldier dead and other wounded.
In Qayara, gunmen killed the operator of a civilian generator.
A farmer was shot dead in his grove in Muqdadiya.
A handcuffed and decomposed body was discovered in Hamza.
In Baquba, gunmen wounded three people.
A suicide bomber was killed in Nahda.
Three militants were killed during operations in Diyala province.
Also, several militants were killed during operations in Saniya and Hadhar.