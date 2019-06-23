Iraq Daily Roundup: Shammar Elder Assassinated; 11 Killed Across Iraq

At least 11 people were killed or found dead, and six people were wounded in recent violence:

In Mosul, a girl was killed and at least two other children were wounded when an old bomb exploded. The son of a village mukhtar was shot dead.

A Shammar tribal elder was assassinated in Baaj.

An operation in Yusuf Hillan village left one soldier dead and other wounded.

In Qayara, gunmen killed the operator of a civilian generator.

A farmer was shot dead in his grove in Muqdadiya.

A handcuffed and decomposed body was discovered in Hamza.

In Baquba, gunmen wounded three people.

A suicide bomber was killed in Nahda.

Three militants were killed during operations in Diyala province.

Also, several militants were killed during operations in Saniya and Hadhar.