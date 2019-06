At least 23 people were killed in recent violence:

South of Mosul, airstrikes targeting an Islamic State tunnel left 16 of them dead.

Seven militants were killed in strikes in the Hawija area.

Also, no casualties were reported after a mortar attack on the Taji Military Base. Nor were there casualties reported on a mortar attack on the Baiji Military Base on Friday. U.S. troops are stationed at both bases.