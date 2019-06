At least five were killed, and one was wounded in recent violence:

Turkish authorities raised the number of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas it claims to have “neutralized” in Operation Claw in northern Iraq by five more, bringing the total number to 48 guerrillas. The Turks use the euphemism “neutralized” to mean killed, wounded, or captured, but it generally means “killed.”

Turkish strikes wounded one civilian in Amedi.