Iraq Daily Roundup: Crop Fires Leave More Casualties; Eight Killed Across Iraq

At least eight were killed, and 16 were wounded:

Several more crop fires have killed six and wounded 16 others in Nineveh province this week. A crop fire resulting in casualties was already reported yesterday in Bashiqa. The fires have been occurring for several weeks, but it is unclear if all the fires were deliberately set or accidental. In one case this week, a bomb injured those fighting the fire. Some are blaming Islamic State militants for them. As well as leaving casualties and destroying farm equipment, the fires may be destroying evidence of ISIS war crimes.

A civilian was shot dead in Kirkuk.

In Mosul, an unidentified body was found.