At least 13 were killed, and seven were wounded:

Turkish forces killed five members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during the continuing Operation Claw in northern Iraq.

ISIS militants shot two brothers to death and wounded two more family members in Nebai.

Near Hawija, two tribal fighters were killed in a bombing that also left four wounded.

A civilian was shot dead in Qara Tapa.

Operations in Safakiyah left three militants dead and one tribal fighter wounded.