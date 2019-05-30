Iraq Daily Roundup: Kirkuk Bombings; 13 Killed in Iraq

At least 13 were killed, and 39 were wounded:

A series of at least six explosions killed five people and wounded 22 more in Kirkuk. Among the casualties, a policeman was killed and four more were wounded. The attack took place in a commercial area shortly after iftar, and two bombs were defused before they could be detonated.

Two people were killed, and five were wounded, during an attack on Abu Saida. The group were chasing the militants into an orchard area when a bomb exploded.

In Daquq, near Kirkuk, militants set fire to a crop, then attacked the farmers as they tried to extinguish the flames. One person was killed and nine were wounded. The militants may have been rebuffed when demanding taxes a day earlier.

A bomb killed one policeman and wounded another in Jigban.

Two policemen were wounded in a blast in Qara Tapa.

Turkish forces announced the deaths of four more guerrillas belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during Operation Claw in northern Iraq. The total of guerrillas “neutralized” now stands at 19 dead. Turkey uses the term “neutralized” to describe militants they have killed, wounded, or captured, without going into actual details. Generally, however, the guerrillas in Iraq were killed.