At least 21 people were killed, and another was wounded in recent violence:

Nine people were killed in Turkish air and artillery strikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Hakurk. This new operation is called “Operation Claw”.

A bomb in Barwana killed two militiamen and wounded a third one.

Airstrikes on ISIS targets left 10 militants dead in the Alas oil fields area. Militants had tried to attack the oil fields.