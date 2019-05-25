Iraq Daily Roundup: Farm Arsons Leave Casualties; 21 Killed in Iraq

At least 21 people were killed, and 21 more were wounded in recent violence:

Five farmers were killed, when militants attacked them as they were traveling to their fields near Shirqat. ISIS militants then burned the harvest. Several farm fires have been reported recently. Some have blamed the fires on militants; others blame Iran. Some of the fires may have set by the farmers burning crop remains after harvest. Four militants were killed, possibly in an unrelated operation.

A bomb killed five people and wounded 10 others who were trying to put out a farm fire in Abbasi.

In Baiji, a roadside bomb killed a woman and wounded four of her relatives.

Near Saniya, a bomb killed one policeman and wounded three more. ISIS claimed more deaths.

Militants attacked a militia checkpoint in Zouyah, where they left one militiaman dead and another wounded.

One militiaman was killed, and another was wounded, in a blast in Sawesh.

In Galak, a landmine explosion wounded two members of a landmine clearance team.

Two militants were killed in Tal Abta.