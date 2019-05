At least nine people were killed, and one more was wounded in recent violence:

In Shura, a bombing left one person dead.

A mortar attack on Canaan left one woman with injuries.

Seven militants were killed in an airstrike on their tunnel near Ayn al-Jahesh, close to the Syrian border.

In Umm Jerais, an ISIS commander was killed in an airstrike as he tried to cross over from Syria.