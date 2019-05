At least 13 people were killed in recent violence, and 37 bodies were found in a mass grave:

In Mosul, authorities discovered a mass grave containing 37 bodies, most of them belonging to women.

The number of victims in yesterday’s bombing of an agricultural field in Tal Afar was raised by two more fatalities. The new total is four dead and three wounded.

Security personnel killed 11 militants during continuing operations in Salah ad Din province.

A bomb in Muqdadiya left no casualties.