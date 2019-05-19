Bombs Target Security Personnel; Seven Killed in Iraq

At least seven people were killed, and 30 more were wounded in recent violence:

In Balad Ruz, a roadside bomb targeting a bus carrying Shi’ite militiamen killed seven and wounded 26 more. The group was traveling from Basra.

Four policemen were wounded in a blast in Riyadh.

Also, in Baghdad, a Katyusha rocket landed in the Green Zone near the US Embassy, but no casualties were reported. The launcher was later discovered in the Wahda neighborhood.

Clashes between Turkish forces and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas were reported in the Bradost Mountains. No casualties were reported.