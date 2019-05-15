Police Forces Attacked Near Kirkuk; 22 Killed in Iraq

At least 22 people were killed, and four more were wounded in recent violence:

In Hawija, an attack involving a roadside bomb and gunmen left four federal police officers dead. A soldier was also killed in this or a separate attack.

Gunmen killed two policemen and wounded a third one during an attack on their post near Rashad. A bomb killed a civilian.

One civilian was killed in a suspected Turkish airstrike in Sherwan Mazin.

In Basra, a civilian was gunned down.

A bomb wounded three militiamen in Jurf al-Sakhar (Jurf al-Nasr).

Airstrikes on a desert area of Anbar province left nine militants dead.

Three militants were killed during airstrikes on the Hamrin Mountains.